AIADMK functionary in Krishnagiri rebuts CM’s statement

March 23, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 K. Ashok Kumar, East district secretary of the AIADMK and former MP of Krishnagiri, has rebutted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement on the political affiliation of the ‘honour killing’ accused in Krishnagiri. Responding to the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K.Palaniswami, Mr. Stalin said the accused Shankar, who was remanded for hacking the victim Jagan for eloping with his daughter belonged to the AIADMK. The accused Shankar was a branch secretary of the AIADMK, Kaveripattinam, the Chief Minister had said.

Ashok Kumar, in a statement here, rebutted the statement in the Assembly. According to the statement, the accused did not hold any post in the party and that the local organisational structure for Pulukankottai in Periyamuthur panchayat had other office bearers and not the accused Shankar.  

