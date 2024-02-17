AIADMK functionary fined for chasing wild elephant in ATR

February 17, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An AIADMK functionary in Coimbatore was fined ₹1 lakh by the Forest Department for chasing an adult wild elephant in his vehicle during night hours in the reserve forest at Navamalai in Pollachi Forest Range.

The fine was collected from Mithun (33), AIADMK South District Secretary of Ilaignar and Ilampengal Pasarai, on Friday. The video posted on a social media platform by Mithun (33) of Kottur near Pollachi depicted the wild elephant running in panic in front of the sports utility vehicle with high beam lights and loud blaring of audio. Mithun was returning from Navamalai road where he owned a farmland when the incident took place.

Deputy Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve K. Bhargava Teja said the existing restriction on movement of EB staff and farmers at Navamalai on the road beyond 6 p.m. will be tightened further. “The incident was a rare occurrence. The offender ought to have stopped the vehicle on sighting the elephant. But he had gone on to post the video online,” Mr. Bhargava said.