AIADMK functionary booked in poaching case in Gudalur

April 22, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Officials from the Gudalur forest division have arrested three persons and are on the lookout for three others, including P.B. Sajeevan, an AIADMK functionary and furniture trader, for poaching wild animals in Gudalur.

While the Forest Department has arrested Faisal, Saabu Jacob, and Paraman, a special team has been formed to track Shree Kumar, Subair and Sajeevan. According to the sources, Sajeevan had employed poachers in his estate ‘Silver Cloud’ and had allegedly encouraged them to hunt a gaur and a barking deer. He had also provided them a vehicle to carry out the hunts. The Forest Department has also seized country-made weapons, bullets and slaughtering equipment from where they had been hidden by the poachers. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.