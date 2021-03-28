AIADMK functionary booked for inflammatory speech

Coimbatore

28 March 2021 23:34 IST

The Vadavalli police on Saturday booked an AIADMK functionary for his inflammatory speech against DMK candidates. Chandrasekar of Vadavalli, Coimbatore suburban district secretary of MGR Youth Wing, was booked based on the complaint lodged by M. Sivasuresh, district organiser of DMK’s advocates wing, said the police.

The complainant had alleged that Chandrasekar in a recent speech issued death threats to DMK’s Thondamuthur constituency candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy. Mr. Sivasuresh had given the complaint to the returning officer of Thondamuthur constituency who forwarded it to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perur sub-division.

Three arrested for cheating

The Kattoor police arrested three persons who cheated a 42-year-old man on the pretext of helping him sell his diamond worth around ₹ 2 lakh.

G. Senthil alias Arumugam (42) from R.S. Nagar near Kavundampalayam, S. Suresh (42) from Pattukkottai in Thanjavur and D. Jacob (48) from Police Colony at Ganapathy were arrested based on a complaint lodged by R. Balashanmugam of R.S. Puram.

According to the police, Balashanmugam had given the diamond ring to his friend Balamurugan to sell it. On March 18, Arumugam invited Balamurugan to a place at Gandhipuram on the pretext of discussing the rate of the diamond ring. Suresh who came to the place took away the ring and escaped in the two-wheeler kept standby by Jacob, the police said. The three men were arrested on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody. The police recovered the ring from the trio.