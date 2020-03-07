AIADMK functionary attacked

An All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam functionary suffered injuries as he was allegedly attacked by DMK cadre at Thookanaickenpalayam Panchayat here on Friday.

AIADMK candidate K.M. Vijayalakshmi won the indirect election to the post of chairman at T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union on Wednesday.

DMK councillors alleged irregularities in the conduct of elections and blocked the road.

Interference

Later, many posters were pasted in the Kallipatti and Kanakkampalayam areas alleging that School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan interfered in the election process.

Former AIADMK MLA Kandasamy removed the posters after which his car windows were damaged by the DMK cadre.

Mr. Kandasamy suffered injuries and lodged a complaint with the Bungalowpudur police. Later, he was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

On Friday, when Natraj of AIADMK questioned the DMK cadre, he was allegedly attacked by them in which he suffered injuries.

He was taken to the Government Hospital at Gobichettipalayam.