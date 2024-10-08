AIADMK functionary assaulted in Coimbatore

An AIADMK local functionary in Coimbatore suffered injuries after being assaulted by a youth near Kuniyamuthur on Tuesday. The functionary has been identified as N. Raja, 46, alias ‘Junior’ Raja, a resident of B.K. Pudur, who holds the post of AIADMK secretary for 92nd ward.

The police said Mr. Raja was attacked by a youth when he was standing at B.K. Pudur around 6.15 p.m. He suffered cuts on both upper limbs.

Members of the public caught the assailant, identified as G. Gopinath, of Karur. They handed him over to the Kuniyamuthur police. According to the police, Gopinath had vengeance against Mr. Raja, who allegedly used to scold youths for riding two-wheeler in rash and negligent manner in the locality. Mr. Raja was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.