GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK functionary assaulted in Coimbatore

Published - October 08, 2024 10:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An AIADMK local functionary in Coimbatore suffered injuries after being assaulted by a youth near Kuniyamuthur on Tuesday. The functionary has been identified as N. Raja, 46, alias ‘Junior’ Raja, a resident of B.K. Pudur, who holds the post of AIADMK secretary for 92nd ward.

The police said Mr. Raja was attacked by a youth when he was standing at B.K. Pudur around 6.15 p.m. He suffered cuts on both upper limbs.

Members of the public caught the assailant, identified as G. Gopinath, of Karur. They handed him over to the Kuniyamuthur police. According to the police, Gopinath had vengeance against Mr. Raja, who allegedly used to scold youths for riding two-wheeler in rash and negligent manner in the locality. Mr. Raja was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Published - October 08, 2024 10:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.