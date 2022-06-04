AIADMK functionary arrested in Tiruppur for cheating

June 04, 2022 20:47 IST

The Tiruppur police on Saturday arrested a mill owner for allegedly involved in cheating.

The arrested has been identified as Ramamoorthy (40), urban secretary of AIADMK, Palladam, based on a complaint from Ashok Ram Kumar (40), an exporter of Karur district. The police said Mr. Kumar gave one lakh kg of yarn worth ₹1.25 crore to Ramamoorthy for weaving it in to fabric. But Ramamoorthy allegedly failed to return the fabric on time and threatened Kumar.

Mr. Kumar lodged a complaint with the Tiruppur District Crime Branch, based on which Ramamoorthy was arrested.

