AIADMK functionary arrested in Tiruppur for cheating
The Tiruppur police on Saturday arrested a mill owner for allegedly involved in cheating.
The arrested has been identified as Ramamoorthy (40), urban secretary of AIADMK, Palladam, based on a complaint from Ashok Ram Kumar (40), an exporter of Karur district. The police said Mr. Kumar gave one lakh kg of yarn worth ₹1.25 crore to Ramamoorthy for weaving it in to fabric. But Ramamoorthy allegedly failed to return the fabric on time and threatened Kumar.
Mr. Kumar lodged a complaint with the Tiruppur District Crime Branch, based on which Ramamoorthy was arrested.
eom
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.