AIADMK functionaries booked in Coimbatore

07 December 2021 00:18 IST

The Race Course police have registered a case against 20 functionaries of the AIADMK on charges of taking out a procession in the city in connection with the death anniversary of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on Sunday. The case was registered against Coimbatore north MLA Amman K. Arjunan and 19 others who took out a procession from the AIADMK office on Huzur Road to Jayalalithaa’s statue at Anna Statue junction around 10.40 a.m. on Sunday.

The police said that the AIADMK functionaries had not obtained permission for the rally.

