Coimbatore

AIADMK functionaries booked in Coimbatore

The Race Course police have registered a case against 20 functionaries of the AIADMK on charges of taking out a procession in the city in connection with the death anniversary of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on Sunday. The case was registered against Coimbatore north MLA Amman K. Arjunan and 19 others who took out a procession from the AIADMK office on Huzur Road to Jayalalithaa’s statue at Anna Statue junction around 10.40 a.m. on Sunday.

The police said that the AIADMK functionaries had not obtained permission for the rally.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2021 12:19:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/aiadmk-functionaries-booked-in-coimbatore/article37875376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY