AIADMK firm on facing the polls without the BJP, says former CM

October 06, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday asserted that the alliance led by his party would face the 2024 Lok Sabha election without the BJP.

When asked whether he would consider an invitation for talks from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the AIADMK’s decision to walk out of the BJP-led NDA was a reflection of the sentiments of nearly two crore party workers. A resolution was passed, and it was read out to the media. Hence, the question of reconsidering the decision did not arise, he said.

When asked about BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai’s remark that the fight was now between the BJP and the DMK, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Annamalai himself should clarify that. The AIADMK had ruled the State for 30 years, and the people knew who was opposed to whom, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chief Minister was confident that the AIADMK would achieve a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha election. He said it would speak in Parliament for the rights of Tamil Nadu and seek more funds and projects for the State.

Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK was the guardian of minority communities. It would extend its support to the cause of securing the release of long-serving prisoners from such communities. The party would also raise in the Assembly the issue of the power tariff hike, which was a big burden on small and medium enterprises, he said.

With seven months to go for the Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK had enough time to release the list of parties that would join its alliance, and the alliance would be the strongest, he said.

On the part-time teachers’ demand to be made permanent government employees, he said the DMK government should honour its 2021 election promise and concede their demand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.