GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK fields Tamilmani in Namakkal constituency

March 20, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau
S. Tamilmani

S. Tamilmani | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The AIADMK has fielded S. Tamilmani as its candidate in the Namakkal parliamentary constituency.

A postgraduate in Agriculture, Mr. Tamilmani, (65), owns cooking oil tanker lorries besides being involved in manufacturing oil seeds in Namakkal. He had served in the State Agriculture Department for 10 years before becoming an entrepreneur in 1993. Based at Paramathi in Paramathi Velur taluk, he currently is the party’s trade wing secretary and is also involved in organic farming. He is also the member of Paramathi Velur Taluk Lorry Owners Association and administrative member of Tamil Nadu Oil and Seeds Association.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.