AIADMK fields Tamilmani in Namakkal constituency

March 20, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The AIADMK has fielded S. Tamilmani as its candidate in the Namakkal parliamentary constituency.

A postgraduate in Agriculture, Mr. Tamilmani, (65), owns cooking oil tanker lorries besides being involved in manufacturing oil seeds in Namakkal. He had served in the State Agriculture Department for 10 years before becoming an entrepreneur in 1993. Based at Paramathi in Paramathi Velur taluk, he currently is the party’s trade wing secretary and is also involved in organic farming. He is also the member of Paramathi Velur Taluk Lorry Owners Association and administrative member of Tamil Nadu Oil and Seeds Association.