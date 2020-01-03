T.N. rural local body polls: AIADMK extends lead in Coimbatore, reasserts hold over the district

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, by winning most of the district panchayat wards and panchayat unions, has re-established the fact that the district is its fort.

The party won 10 of the 17 district panchayat wards leaving only half of it to the DMK. The Bharatiya Janata Party won a seat. The result of one more seat is awaited as of 9 a.m. Friday.

The 10 seats give the party of elect one of its district panchayat councillors as the district panchayat chairperson.

In the elections to the 155 panchayat union wards, the AIADMK has thus far won 76 and its arch rival 49. With the addition of the seats won by their respective allies, the AIADMK tally goes up to 83 and that of the DMK to 54.

This victory gives the AIADMK the numbers necessary to control Thondamuthur (six out of nine), Kinathukadavu (nine out of 17), Periyanaickenpalayam (eight out of 12), Pollachi North (11 out of 17), Karamadai (15 out of 21) and S.S. Kulam (three out of five) panchayat unions.

The DMK gets to control only the Pollachi South Panchayat Union, where it trounced the AIADMK, bagging eight of the 13 seats.

In Sulthanpet Panchayat Union, though the AIADMK won six of 13 seats, the DMK with help from the Congress’ two has managed to match the AIADMK numbers. This leaves crucial the role of the lone Independent panchayat ward councillor.

The story is even more interesting in Madukkarai Panchayat Union as the AIADMK and DMK have won three seats each in the six-ward local body, making the attainment of the chairperson post difficult.

In Anamalai Panchayat Union, the role of an Independent union ward councillor could be of importance to win the chairperson post as the AIADMK has only a slender margin over the DMK. While the former has six ward councillors, including the support of a BJP member, the latter has five, including the support of a Congress member.

The result of one more that is unavailable as of Friday morning could tilt the scales either way.

In Annur Panchayat Union, the support from two BJP and one DMDK member gives AIADMK the necessary numbers to claim the chairperson post, leaving the DMK with six councillors in the 15-ward local body.

The same appears to be true of Sulur Panchayat too, as the AIADMK has won seven of the 14 wards.

In short, the AIADMK will control the district panchayat and almost eight panchayat unions.