AIADMK, DMK workers stage demonstrations in Palladam

Cadre from the AIADMK and DMK staged separate demonstrations at Palladam in Tiruppur district on Thursday expressing their discontent at the candidate selections announced by the respective parties for the Palladam Assembly constituency.

Police sources said that after the AIADMK announced former Minister and party’s organisation secretary M.S.M. Anandan as the candidate for Palladam constituency, around 50 supporters of the incumbent MLA Karaipudur A. Natarajan staged a demonstration outside Palladam Bus Terminus. They raised slogans demanding that Mr. Natarajan must be given ticket to contest from Palladam once again.

The DMK cadre also staged demonstrations at two locations on Wednesday evening following the announcement that MDMK will be contesting from Palladam constituency. Sources said that party workers gathered on Palladam four-way road and Arulpuram respectively demanding that a DMK candidate must contest from the constituency.