AIADMK-DMK clash: cases registered

31 March 2021 00:06 IST

The Vadakkipalayam police have registered two cases under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against functionaries of the AIADMK and the DMK in connection with a clash that took place between the members of the two parties at Okkilipalayam near Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Sunday evening.

In the first case, the police booked AIADMK’s Pollachi candidate and Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman’s son Pravin, party workers Namagiriraj, Nagamanickam and Jagadeeswaran based on a complaint lodged by DMK worker M. Manikandan from Okkilipalayam. His complaint said that the accused made casteist remarks and verbal abuse when he was standing near Maduraiveeran temple at Okkilipalayam on Sunday evening where the DMK held an election meeting.

The police registered a second case under provisions of the SC/ST Act and a few sections of the IPC against DMK’s Pollachi candidate K. Varadarajan, the party’s Coimbatore south district secretary ‘Thendral Selvaraj’, his son Manimaran, party members Maruthavel, Navaneethan and Okkilipalayam village panchayat president Parthasarathy. They were booked based on a complaint filed by R. Sathishkumar of Santhegoundenpalayam who accused them of making casteist slur against him and assaulting him.

