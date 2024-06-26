AIADMK denies reports that party cadre was arrested for possessing illicit arrack

The AIADMK has denied media reports that one of its party members was arrested for possessing illicit arrack in Salem district.

On Saturday, the Attur rural police arrested S. Suresh, 40, for possessing 40 litres of illicit arrack and remanded him in prison. Media reports claimed that he was an AIADMK member.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday, Attur East Union AIADMK secretary V.P. Sekar said that Suresh was an AIADMK member. In 2018, he had shifted to the AIADMK from the DMK, but had been expelled from there too because of his unsavoury activities.

To divert attention from the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, police are seeking to publicise the news that Suresh was an AIADMK party member, the release said. In fact, his father, Sellamuthu, and mother, Saroja, were members of the DMK, and against the former who was no more, there were several cases for selling illicit arrack. Suresh’s brother, Muthulingam, was also a DMK member and had sought an MLA seat for the Gangavalli Assembly constituency.

Mr. Sekar told The Hindu that Suresh had contested against the AIADMK’s official candidate for the Kallanatham panchayat president in 2019. “After that, he did not participate in any party activities, and we too did not invite him to any of our party programmes. He also did not renew his party membership. There is no connection between him and the party. The police are allegedly trying to divert attention from the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy through this news,” Mr. Sekar added.

