AIADMK demands withdrawal of police case against its interim general secretary

March 15, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - SALEM

Condemning the police for having registered a case against AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Madurai, party cadre staged a demonstration in Salem on Wednesday

Addressing the cadre, former AIADMK MLA S. Semmalai said that booking a false case of snatching a mobile phone against Mr. Palaniswami, who is accorded Y-category security, was a shameful act that reveals the breakdown of the law and order situation in the State. He said that case was registered under unrelated sections, and wanted police officers to read the sections of the Indian Penal Code, properly.

Mr. Semmalai charged that the AMMK member who made remarks against Mr. Palaniswami was sent out of the airport safely by the police to enable him to lodge a complaint. The police had registered a case under two sections against the AMMK member while a case was registered under six sections against Mr. Palaniswami. “If the rule of law really prevails in the State, the case against Mr. Palaniswami should be withdrawn,” he urged.

Mr. Semmalai also said that the AIADMK would win the Assembly elections in 2026 and put an end to the rule of the DMK.

Addressing the media, Mr. Semmalai said that the DMK thought that by threatening Mr. Palaniswami and the cadre, they can weaken the AIADMK. “Their dreams will not come true,” he said and added that the police wre acting as agents of the ruling party.