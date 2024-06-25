AIADMK demands to call for tender for Anna Park at Salem Corporation

The AIADMK has called for a tender to be issued for Anna Park to increase revenue for Salem Corporation.

Anna Park, the only hangout for the public in Salem Corporation, is spread over two acres of land. In the evening, especially during the weekends, the park receives a large number of visitors, especially families. Renovation of the park was taken up in 2019 under the Smart City Mission at a cost of ₹3.90 crore and was completed in 2021. The renovation work saw additions like a toy train, a mini pool, a snow park, a jogger’s track, a children’s play area, an open theatre and a water light show.

N. Yadhavamoorthy, the Opposition leader in the Salem Corporation, said that the corporation was initially told that a private company would maintain the park for two years. Six months ago, the tender period for the private company ended, after which the corporation began collecting entry fees from the public. But there has been no proper accounts of the money collected, leading to concerns about fund misappropriation, Yadhavamoorthy alleged. “On behalf of the AIADMK, we raised the issue in corporation council meetings several times but no action was taken in this regard. The corporation should call for a tender to generate revenue for the park,” Mr. Yadhavamoorthy added.

Hasthampatti Zone Corporation officials claimed that the tender process for the park is underway and an official announcement will be made soon.

