AIADMK councillors stage protest against municipal chairman

AIADMK councillors of Edappadi Municipality staged a sit-in protest inside the meeting hall on Monday night. Chairman of the Municipality T.S.M. Basha, presided over the meeting,

Chaos prevailed at the council meeting when Revenue Inspector Kumaragurubaran was reading out the resolutions that include ₹9.90 lakh sanctioned for repairing pumping motors at Poolampatti.

Leader of the Opposition A.M. Murugan said that the amount was not needed for repairing the motors and tried to stop the revenue inspector from reading the resolutions. This resulted in heated arguments between the DMK and AIADMK councillors.

AIADMK councillors alleged that Mr. Basha manhandled Mr. Murugan during the argument and sought an apology from him. Municipality Commissioner Sasikala held talks with the councillors and advised them to avoid such incidents in future. AIADMK councillors later withdrew the protest.