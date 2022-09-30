AIADMK stages walk out from council accusing Corpn. of not taking action against persons who demolished park in Erode

Councillors submit petitions to Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar highlighting major problems in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Condemning the Corporation’s failure to take action against persons who demolished the compound wall of the Corporation park at Telephone Nagar, six AIADMK councillors staged a walkout from the urgent council meeting held here on Friday.

Mayor S. Nagarathinam chaired the meeting in which Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and councillors took part.

AIADMK councillor and leader of the Opposition T. Thangamuthu said that under the Smart City Mission, a park was constructed in Ward 20 two years ago. But a few persons had damaged the park purposefully and attempted to lay a road inside the park. “Even after 20 days, the civic body failed to take action and we are staging a walkout,” he said.

Mr. Sivakumar replied that a complaint had been lodged with the police and an inquiry was being conducted. “Once the inquiry is over, action will be taken against the persons involved,” he said. However, the AIADMK councillors staged a walkout.

J. Saburama Minhaj of Congress wanted the public toilet that was demolished by a contractor in her ward constructed again. She said lakhs of rupees was spent for restoring the toilet before the urban local bodies elections and demanded action against the contractor. Councillors raised issues concerning solid waste management, stray dog problem and re-laying damaged roads in their wards.

A total of 52 resolutions were passed, including appointing a private catering contractor to cook and distribute breakfast for schoolchildren, increasing the daily wages of domestic breeding checkers (DBC), conservancy workers and drivers, appointing additional conservancy workers and women self-help group members for solid waste management activities and pre-auctioning of shops, canteens and parking lots at the newly constructed Gani Market complex and at the commercial complex at Kalaimadu Silai area.