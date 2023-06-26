AIADMK councillors stage walkout from council meeting in Salem

June 26, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Salem

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillors staged a walkout from the Salem Corporation council meeting on Monday alleging that not much was being done to control the spread of dengue in the Corporation limits.

Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting and passed 52 resolutions.

Ward 25 councillor M. Sasikala (AIADMK) said the newly renovated Pallapatti lake was inaugurated before the completion of works. She demanded the Corporation not to allocate funds to the contractor who carried out the work. She also wanted the encroachments near the lake removed. She urged the Corporation Commissioner and Mayor to visit the lake.

Opposition leader N. Yadhavamoorthy (AIADMK) alleged that drinking water supplied to many wards was yellow in colour. He raised suspicion that chlorination was not being done effectively at Thottilpatti, from where the water fro Mettur dam was pumped for Salem Corporation. “We have received information that many people were suffering from dengue in Salem Corporation,” he said. He also alleged malpractice in the approval given for new hotels, apartments, and buildings by the Corporation.

Replying to the allegations, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said the water issue was brought to his attention by the Mayor, and it would be addressed soon.

Later, Mr. Yadhavamoorthy raised many questions about the Health Department, much to the dislike of DMK councillors. Following this, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout from the meeting.

Ward 34 councillor Esan D. Elango from DMK said the Corporation had started installing GPS trackers in garbage collection vehicles. He wanted the Corporation to give councillors access to the trackers, so that they would monitor the movement of those vehicles.

Ward 58 councillor R. Gopal said that sewage was being discharged into Ambal Lake and urged the Commissioner to inspect the water body.

