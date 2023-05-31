HamberMenu
AIADMK councillors stage walkout from council meeting in Salem

May 31, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - SALEM 

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK councillors staging a walkout from the Salem Corporation council meeting on Wednesday, condemning the DMK government over spurious liquor deaths.

AIADMK councillors staging a walkout from the Salem Corporation council meeting on Wednesday, condemning the DMK government over spurious liquor deaths. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Tense moments prevailed at the Salem Corporation council meeting on Wednesday after an AIADMK councillor said that the Smart City Mission projects, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Salem on June 11, were actually initiated by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. 

When the meeting was in progress, the leader of Opposition, N. Yadavamoorthy (AIADMK), said that the projects completed under the Smart City Mission should be inspected. He also wanted the officials to update councillors on the works being carried out in their respective wards. He said that the projects that Mr. Stalin was scheduled to inaugurate in Salem were initiated by Mr. Palaniswami during the AIADMK regime.

DMK councillors objected to the remarks and raised slogans. They were pacified by Mayor A. Ramachandran. Stating that the DMK government failed to prevent deaths due to spurious liquor, Mr. Yadavamoorthy and other AIADMK councillors staged a walkout. 

Many councillors raised the issue of poor solid waste management in their wards and wanted adequate workers to be posted. Ward 44 Councillor M. Emayavarman of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi opposed the Corporation’s move to outsource solid waste management to a private company at ₹ 61.97 crore. “The contract would cause a huge loss to the Corporation and the agreement should be cancelled,” he said. 

