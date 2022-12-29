ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK councillors stage walkout from council meeting in Erode

December 29, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK councillors staging a walk out from the council meeting in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Condemning the Corporation for failing to implement flyover projects that were planned during the AIADMK rule, five AIADMK councillors staged a walkout from the urgent meeting held here on Thursday.

Mayor S. Nagarathinam chaired the meeting in which Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and councillors were present.

AIADMK councillor and leader of the opposition S.D. Thangamuthu said that the AIADMK government had planned to construct flyovers from GH Roundabout to CN College in Sathy Road and Kalingarayan Illam to Thindal on Perundurai Road. The city is reeling under traffic congestion and there is an urgent need for flyovers on these two roads. But, the Corporation failed to implement the projects, he said.

AIADMK councillors said that it’s been 11 months that the council was formed in the corporation. However, no new road-laying works or underground sewerage schemes were undertaken, they said and added that the hike in house tax, UGD tax and service tax has put additional burden on the people.

They said that pipelines for the dedicated water supply scheme are yet to be laid in a few areas while an 80 feet road is yet to be formed based on the Madras High Court.

Hence, condemning the corporation for failing to execute works, councillors stage a walkout.

