AIADMK councillors stage walkout condemning delay in appointment of conservancy workers in Erode

July 29, 2022 15:29 IST

Stating that the corporation failed to appoint 100 conservancy workers and condemning the proposed hike in electricity tariff, six AIADMK councillors staged a walkout from the urgent meeting held here on Friday.

Mayor S. Nagarathinam chaired the meeting in which Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and councillors took part. AIADMK councillor Jegadeesh said there were 20 borewells in Ward 31, but had no tank operators. He said the adequate number of conservancy workers were not available in the ward due to which works could not be carried out.

Another AIADMK councillor and leader of the opposition S.D. Thangamuthu said full-time doctors were not available in the Urban Primary Health Centres causing hardship to the people. He also charged that sewage channels were not desilted due to inadequate number of workers. He said that drinking water was not supplied regularly and condemned the proposed hike in electricity changes.“ Declaring a walkout, all the AIADMK councillors left the meeting hall.

As many as 28 resolutions were passed in the meeting. It includes, thanking the Chief Minister for introducing the breakfast scheme in government schools for which the civic body proposed to develop a centralised community kitchen in corporation schools.