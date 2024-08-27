AIADMK councillors stage walkout amidst heated discussion during Salem Corporation council meeting

AIADMK councillors staged a walkout during the Salem Corporation council meeting on Tuesday, after several heated discussions, including issues raised about the Amma canteen.

The meeting, presided over by Mayor A. Ramachandran, saw the passing of 27 resolutions, including one to revise drinking water charges and deposit amounts.

During the meeting, 44th Ward Councillor J.M. Imayavaraman (VCK) arrived with a handcuff, claiming that he was being obstructed from performing his duties in Kareem Compound. He demanded that a case be registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the individuals responsible. He also highlighted the lack of basic amenities for residents in the area, urging the corporation to take action.

Ward 60 Councillor S.A. Varadharaj (AIADMK) claimed that the corporation officials were not responding to the councillors and were ignoring their phone calls, while Ward 59 Councillor P. Murugan (DMK) criticised the infrequent water supply in the Kondalampatti zone, with only one tank for the residents of five wards, because of which water would be released only once in nine to ten days.

Councillor K. Bowmiha Tapsira (Ward 32) demanded the desilting of the Thirumanimutharu River near her ward. “Residents have reported snakes and poisonous insects entering their houses, and despite multiple complaints to officials, no action has been taken. The river needs to be desilted before the onset of the north-east monsoon,” she said.

Councillors A.S. Saravanan (Ward 56) and Esan Elango (Ward 34), both from the DMK, raised issues concerning the Amma canteen, and called for the installation of CCTV cameras and provision of a complaint book.

Opposition leader N. Yadhavamoorthy (AIADMK) criticised the corporation for not completing projects funded under the Smart City Mission during the AIADMK regime. He highlighted issues with the non-functional lift at the old bus stand and improper electricity connections. He also stressed the need to auction shops at the new bus stand according to regulations by June 2025.

The meeting became increasingly tense as DMK councillors interrupted Yadhavamoorthy’s speech, prompting AIADMK councillors to walk out in protest.

In response to the concerns raised, corporation officials assured that desilting of the Thirumanimutharu at Old Bus Stand would begin on Wednesday. They also mentioned that steps were being taken to secure power connections for all shops at the Old Bus Stand and that the Kareem Compound land falls under the Waqf Board, presenting legal challenges. Additionally, sumps have been constructed to improve the regularity of the drinking water supply, the officials said.