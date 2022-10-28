AIADMK councillors stage protest at Salem Corporation council meeting

The Corporation council meeting on Friday witnessed heated exchange between the ruling DMK councillors and the opposition AIADMK councillors.

Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting.

Condemning the proposal for a new drinking water supply scheme, leader of the Opposition N. Yadhavamoorthy, said: “the Corporation did not provide details of its income and expenditure to the council. Without providing details, the Corporation has proposed to spend ₹ 416 crore for the new water supply scheme under public-private partnership (PPP). The Corporation is providing the agenda for the council meeting at the last minute. So, councillors are unable to give their suggestions for the resolutions. The Corporation should give the meeting agenda two days in advance. “

Later, the AIADMK councillors raised slogans against the Corporation and sat before the Mayor. Irked by this, DMK councillors forcibly removed them from the meeting hall.

M. Imayavarman(ward 44) demanded clarification about media reports claiming that the State has government decided not to regularise conservancy workers. He also claimed that cash benefits are not provided to the retired conservancy workers.

Replying to the allegations, Health Officer Yogananth said in the order issued by the government, it did not mention about conservancy workers.

Urging the Corporation to allocate funds for wards which were sanctioned by the State government for development of roads, ward 9 Councillor Deivalingam (ward nine) said that councillors only knew where roads were to be repaired in their wards. Drainage is also to be provided along with the road.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said that instructions were given to engineers to consult with councillors regarding road repair works before finalising the proposal. The councillors shall also give their suggestions on collecting taxes to the bill collectors, the Commissioner added.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India staged a road roko before the Corporation office urging not to allow private party in drinking water supply. As they did not get permission for the protest, the police arrested the members. Later they were released.