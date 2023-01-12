ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK councillors allege of plan to close Amma canteen in Salem

January 12, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - SALEM

Salem Corporation officials said they had no plans to close the canteen and added that the claims made by the AIADMK councillors were untrue.

The Hindu Bureau

The Amma canteen that functions at Maniyanoor in Salem in Tamil Nadu on January 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Claiming that steps are being taken to close the Amma canteen functioning at Maniyanoor in Kondalampatti Zone, six AIADMK councillors staged a protest for a few minutes outside the canteen here on Thursday.

Councillors said the canteen serves the needy in the area for many years now. But, they alleged that food is not available regularly in the past few weeks as the Corporation has planned to shut down the canteen.

They said they would stage a protest if the canteen is closed. They raised slogans against the DMK government for failing to run the canteen for the benefit of the people. They staged a protest for a few minutes and later dispersed.

However, Salem Corporation officials said they had no plans to close the canteen and added that the claims made by the AIADMK councillors were not true. “All the canteens in the Corporation are being run everyday and food is being served regularly,” they mentioned.

