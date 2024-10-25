AIADMK councillors accuse Salem Corporation officials of corruption

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) councillors accused the Salem Corporation officials of corruption, at the council meeting held on Friday.

Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting and a total of 66 resolutions were passed.

Opposition leader N. Yadhavamoorthy (AIADMK) and Councillor K.C. Selvaraj (ward 22) alleged that in the works taken up by the Corporation there was vast difference in the estimated cost and the final project cost. Under the guise of maintenance works, the officials were swindling several lakhs, they said.

Ward 44 Councillor J.M. Imayavarman (VCK) said there was no action to execute the works taken up under the Namakku Naame scheme in his ward and also in the Corporation. He said that an urban wellness centre constructed two years ago in his ward has not been opened, and seven such centres in the city were yet to be opened for public use.

Ward 9 Councillor V. Deivalingam (DMK) welcomed the Corporation’s move to sterilise 900 dogs per month, from the present 300. The officials also assured councillors that the number would be increased to 1,100 in the near future, which would reduce the stray dog population in the city.

Ward 56 Councillor A.S. Saravanan (DMK) demanded officials not to allow residents park their cars on the streets.

Stating that while Edappadi K. Palaniswami was the Chief Minister, ₹450 crore was provided to Salem Corporation, Mr. Selvaraj demanded the administration to bring in more funds to the Corporation through Tourism Minister R. Rajendran. He said that the officials should respond to the charges made by the councillors in the next meeting and the demands of the Councillors should be registered like in the Legislative Assembly.

Ward 60 councillor S.A. Varadharaj (AIADMK) alleged that during the recent rain, over 200 houses in his ward were inundated, and the motors provided by the Corporation to pump rainwater malfunctioned.

Corporation officials said that along with the 208 wellness centres in the State, the seven centres in Salem Corporation will soon be opened. The government will give its consent for 12 works in Salem Corporation under the Namakku Naame scheme.

