AIADMK councillor-elect from Tiruppur joins DMK a day before swearing-in

R. AKILEISH March 01, 2022 14:58 IST

V. Radhakrishnan, who won ward 22, joined the ruling party on Tuesday; with this, the DMK now has won in 28 of the 60 wards of Tiruppur Corporation

A councillor-elect from Tiruppur Corporation, who won in the recent urban local body elections on an AIADMK ticket, has joined the DMK a day before the swearing-in ceremony of the elected councillors. As per data from Tiruppur Corporation, AIADMK’s V. Radhakrishnan won in Ward No. 22 by winning 2,647 votes or 42.43% of the total votes in the ward, while his opponents, namely DMK’s V. Selvakumar secured 1,780 votes and BJP’s V. Nataraj finished third in the ward with 1,459 votes. Confirming the development, Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj said that Mr. Radhakrishnan joined the DMK at the MLA Hostel in Chennai in his presence, around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Along with him, two more AIADMK functionaries from Tiruppur joined the party, he added. With this, the DMK-led alliance has won in 38 out of 60 wards in Tiruppur Corporation, while the AIADMK has 18 wards. The BJP and Independent candidates won in two wards each. Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati said in a statement that the 60 councillor-elects will participate in the swearing-in ceremony at the Council Hall in the Corporation headquarters at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.



