AIADMK condemns arrest of former Minister

Senior AIADMK leaders and cadre staged a protest at Veerappanchatiram here on Monday condemning the arrest of former Minister D. Jayakumar and registering a false case against him.

The protest was led by former Ministers K.A. Sengottaiyan and K.C. Karuppannan. MLAs A. Bannari, S. Jayakumar, former MLAs, K.V. Ramalingam and K.S. Thennarasu, V.P. Sivasubramaniam and other functionaries took part in the protest. They said that DMK unleashed violence during the urban local bodies elections and Mr. Jayakumar only questioned the atrocities of the government. They said that the former Minister did the job of a ‘police department’ in securing the cadre who attempted to cast bogus votes and handed him over to the police. “Instead of initiating action against the accused, police initiated action against the former Minister who acted to keep up the democratic values”, they added.