AIADMK cannot win electionsthrough ads, freebies: Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said in Salem that the AIADMK would not be able to win the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu through advertisements and announcement of freebies.

Mr. Narayanasamy told journalists that despite various challenges, he was able to govern the Union Territory successfully for five years.

He alleged that several attempts were made by BJP through then Lt.Governor Kiran Bedi to topple the government.

But, he overcame them and governed successfully for [nearly] five years.

Mr.Narayanasamy alleged that the BJP toppled the government in Puducherry by threatening Ministers and legislators and said that it was shameful that AIADMK was also part of this.

He said that he has no fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Chief Minister said that AIADMK has not realised that public would support only those who implement welfare schemes. Responding to a question on whether poor management has led to increased debt burden of Tamil Nadu, Mr.Narayanasamy said that through finance management the fiscal deficit of Puducherry was 1.9%, whereas for the Centre it was 9.5% and in Tamil Nadu it is 6.8%.