AIADMK candidate booked

Coimbatore

03 April 2021 00:14 IST

The Coimbatore District Crime Branch police on Thursday registered a case against AIADMK candidate for Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency P.R.G. Arunkumar on charges of making false statements against the DMK candidate Paiya Gounder aka R. Krishnan. The AIADMK candidate was booked under Section 171 G (False statement in connection with an election) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint lodged by V. Arulkumar, district organiser of DMK’s legal department, said police sources. The complainant alleged that Mr. Arunkumar and other AIADMK functionaries spread unsubstantiated and false allegations against Mr. Krishnan on social media platforms.

Transferred

Coimbatore City Police on Friday transferred seven Intelligence Section (IS) personnel, attached to seven police stations, to the City Armed Reserve as a disciplinary action. Police sources said that the Commissioner of Police, S. Davidson Devasirvatham, ordered the transfers of the seven IS personnel attached to Bazaar Street, R.S. Puram, Saravanampatti, Podanur, Kuniamuthur, Race Course and Singanallur police stations following adverse inputs regarding their conduct. While confirming that some of the transferred personnel received bribes in connection with the upcoming election, the police sources refused to elaborate on the specific reasons behind the transfer.

Teenagers drown

Two teenagers drowned while bathing in a water body near Vadavalli on Friday. Police said that Santhosh (17) and Vishnu (15) went for a bath in the water body along with their friends on Friday and drowned.

Advertising

Advertising