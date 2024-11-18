 />
AIADMK cadre take home chairs as “welfare gift” after party meeting at Perumanallur in Tiruppur

Published - November 18, 2024 09:11 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a purported attempt at retaining audience till the end of its public meeting, the AIADMK “gave away” the chairs the participants sat on after culmination of the event at Perumanallur in Tiruppur North Assembly constituency on Sunday night, as a “welfare gift”.

A video of participants of the meeting organised by the Tiruppur district unit of MGR Mandram, in commemoration of AIADMK’s 53rd anniversary, taking home the chairs in what seemed to be in an organised manner went viral on social media.

The party cadre sat all through the speeches delivered by local AIADMK functionaries and former Ministers Vijayabaskar, Saroja, MSM. Anandan and Pollachi Jayaraman, according to local sources.

According to a functionary of MGR Mandram, about 2,000 plastic chairs were purchased and spread out for the purpose.

People could be seen taking back chairs on two-wheelers and carts, while those taking back one or two chairs held it upon their head as they kept walking.

Dismissing talks of bribe, M.Velkumar Saminathan, secretary of Tiruppur unit of MGR Manram, said the chairs were given to participants as a “welfare gift”.

“The party gifted the chairs to the cadre in deference to their requests. It’s not a big deal,” K.N. Vijeyakumar, AIADMK MLA representing Tiruppur North constituency, said.

