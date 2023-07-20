HamberMenu
AIADMK cadre stage protest in Krishnagiri

July 20, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI 

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre led by deputy general secretary K. P. Munusamy staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

AIADMK cadre led by deputy general secretary K. P. Munusamy staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre staged a demonstration here on Thursday condemning the State government for alleged corruption and the inflationary pressure on the public.

Party’s deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy, who led the protest, said the public were under the pressure of high prices of essential commodities while the DMK blamed the Union government for the price rise. He also slammed the continuance of ministers despite various corruption allegations.

Responding to the State government’s allegations of fiscal imprudence and high level of debt left behind by the previous AIADMK government and partisan treatment by the Centre to the Opposition-ruled States as the reasons for the delay in the fulfilment of various promises, Mr.Munusamy said, it was an “indication of the incapability of the Chief Minister”.

