AIADMK cadre stage protest against sale of illegal drugs in T.N.

March 04, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

AIADMK cadre, led by Thondamuthur MLA S.P. Velumani, staged a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday condemning the alleged inaction of the DMK government against the sale of illegal drugs in the State.

Speaking at the protest organised by the women and student members of the party, Mr. Velumani said proliferation of illegal drugs in the State had impacted the lives of many youngsters.

Highlighting the failure of the current regime to control crime effectively, the former minister also criticised the lack of security for journalists in the State.

The MLA promised additional financial support for women if AIADMK comes to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.