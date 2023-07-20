ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK cadre stage demonstrations in Salem, Namakkal districts

July 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK Minister Thangamani speaking at the demonstration held in Tiruchengode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of their State-wide protest against the hike in essential commodities and the alleged failure of law and order in the State, the cadre of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged demonstrations in Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday.

Former AIADMK Minister Valarmathi at the demonstration in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In Salem, the AIADMK cadre staged the protest in front of the Collectorate and raised slogans against the DMK government for failing to control the prices of essential  commodities, especially vegetables.

Participating in the protest, former Minister Valarmathi said the Chief Minister had no time to control the prices, but ha time to criticise AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The Communist parties that were in alliance with the DMK were silent and not protesting in this regard.

In Namakkal district, former Minister P. Thangamani led the demonstration in Tiruchengode. He said the schemes brought by the AIADMK government for the welfare of women had been stopped, and women lost their faith in the DMK government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister should answer the allegations raised against the DMK government that corruption worth ₹400 crore had allegedly taken place in the electricity department.

In the upcoming Parliament election, the AIADMK alliance would win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Mr. Thangamani added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US