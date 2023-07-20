AIADMK cadre stage demonstrations in Salem, Namakkal districts

July 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Salem

As part of their State-wide protest against the hike in essential commodities and the alleged failure of law and order in the State, the cadre of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged demonstrations in Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday.

In Salem, the AIADMK cadre staged the protest in front of the Collectorate and raised slogans against the DMK government for failing to control the prices of essential commodities, especially vegetables.

Participating in the protest, former Minister Valarmathi said the Chief Minister had no time to control the prices, but ha time to criticise AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The Communist parties that were in alliance with the DMK were silent and not protesting in this regard.

In Namakkal district, former Minister P. Thangamani led the demonstration in Tiruchengode. He said the schemes brought by the AIADMK government for the welfare of women had been stopped, and women lost their faith in the DMK government.

The Chief Minister should answer the allegations raised against the DMK government that corruption worth ₹400 crore had allegedly taken place in the electricity department.

In the upcoming Parliament election, the AIADMK alliance would win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Mr. Thangamani added.