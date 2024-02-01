AIADMK cadre stage demonstrations in Coimbatore

February 01, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Condemning the deteriorating law and order situation in the State and also pressing a charter of demands, the AIADMK staged demonstrations against the DMK government at three places in the district.

The demonstrations were held at Pollachi, Coimbatore South taluk office and at Mettupalayam. Party’s urban district secretary Amman Arjunan led the demonstration at Coimbatore South Taluk. He said that in the AIADMK regime, Coimbatore city witnessed developments of 50 years. However, the DMK government was neglecting Coimbatore district for having voted in favour of the AIADMK.

At Mettupalayam, district secretary of Coimbatore North and MLA P.R.G. Arunkumar led the demonstration. He said the DMK in its election manifesto promised NEET exemption. but even after two years, youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was conducting signature campaign.