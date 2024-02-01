GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK cadre stage demonstrations in Coimbatore

February 01, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the deteriorating law and order situation in the State and also pressing a charter of demands, the AIADMK staged demonstrations against the DMK government at three places in the district.

The demonstrations were held at Pollachi, Coimbatore South taluk office and at Mettupalayam. Party’s urban district secretary Amman Arjunan led the demonstration at Coimbatore South Taluk. He said that in the AIADMK regime, Coimbatore city witnessed developments of 50 years. However, the DMK government was neglecting Coimbatore district for having voted in favour of the AIADMK.

At Mettupalayam, district secretary of Coimbatore North and MLA P.R.G. Arunkumar led the demonstration. He said the DMK in its election manifesto promised NEET exemption. but even after two years, youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was conducting signature campaign.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.