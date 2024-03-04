ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK cadre protest against DMK government for failing to curb illegal drug sales 

March 04, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre staging a demonstration in Salem on Monday to condemn the DMK government for not taking action to curb the sale of illegal drugs. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre staged a demonstration in Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday against the ruling DMK government for failing to curb the sale of illegal drugs in the State.

In Salem, the cadre gathered at Fort Maiden, near the Salem Corporation office, and raised slogans against the DMK government. Former minister S. Semmalai, who took part in the protest, said that people have started comparing the four-and-a-half years of Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s rule and the 33 months of DMK rule.

“Without hiking taxes and controlling the price of essential commodities, AIADMK ruled the State. Now, ganja and other drugs are easily available everywhere. The hands of the police are tied, and no cases are registered against ganja peddlers. The prime accused in the drug trafficking case is a DMK functionary. The drug money is used for producing movies and spending on elections,” Mr. Semmalai claimed.

Former minister Thangamani led the demonstration in Namakkal.

