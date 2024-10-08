ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK cadre holds human chain protest against hike in property tax

Published - October 08, 2024 07:01 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre staging a human-chain protest condemning the hike in electricity charges and property tax in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

AIADMK cadre on Tuesday formed a human chain in protest against the hike in property taxes and increase in power tariff here on Tuesday.

The human chain stretched from a cinema theatre to Panneerselvam Park and raised slogans against the increase in property tax, power tariff, drinking water charges and registration charges. A party official stated that the government had raised milk prices and various taxes over the last 40 months, which has heavily impacted the public. The official also mentioned the skyrocketing prices of essential goods over the past three years and blamed the government for failing to control them. The party official emphasized that people are struggling due to the tax hikes and demanded that the increases be reversed.

The cadre mentioned in their slogans that those who voted for the DMK are now struggling in their daily lives and that law and order in the state has been continuously deteriorating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US