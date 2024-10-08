GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK cadre holds human chain protest against hike in property tax

Published - October 08, 2024 07:01 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre staging a human-chain protest condemning the hike in electricity charges and property tax in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

AIADMK cadre staging a human-chain protest condemning the hike in electricity charges and property tax in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

AIADMK cadre on Tuesday formed a human chain in protest against the hike in property taxes and increase in power tariff here on Tuesday.

The human chain stretched from a cinema theatre to Panneerselvam Park and raised slogans against the increase in property tax, power tariff, drinking water charges and registration charges. A party official stated that the government had raised milk prices and various taxes over the last 40 months, which has heavily impacted the public. The official also mentioned the skyrocketing prices of essential goods over the past three years and blamed the government for failing to control them. The party official emphasized that people are struggling due to the tax hikes and demanded that the increases be reversed.

The cadre mentioned in their slogans that those who voted for the DMK are now struggling in their daily lives and that law and order in the state has been continuously deteriorating.

