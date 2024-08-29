AIADMK cadre found dead in Salem

An All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre died in a suspicious manner in the district on Thursday.

The cadre, T. Ravi (49), a resident of Pappanaickenpatti near Pethanaickenpalayam, was a realtor. On Wednesday night, he went out and did not return home. On Thursday morning, he was found dead near his sister Rajeswari’s house with injuries to his head and body. On information, Yethapur police came to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

