GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK cadre found dead in Salem

Published - August 29, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre died in a suspicious manner in the district on Thursday.

The cadre, T. Ravi (49), a resident of Pappanaickenpatti near Pethanaickenpalayam, was a realtor. On Wednesday night, he went out and did not return home. On Thursday morning, he was found dead near his sister Rajeswari’s house with injuries to his head and body. On information, Yethapur police came to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.