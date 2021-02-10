AIADMK, BJP part of same team, says H. Raja

The AIADMK and BJP are part of the same team and there are no ‘B’ teams in the State ahead of the Assembly election, senior BJP leader H. Raja asserted here on Tuesday.
Speaking to mediapersons, he denied the allegations made recently by DMK women’s wing leader M.K. Kanimozhi that the AIADMK was the ‘B’ team of the BJP. The seat-sharing talks between the two parties in the run-up to the Assembly election would be smooth, he said.
The return of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala from prison would not harm the AIADMK in any manner, he said.
Asserting that the three farm laws were not against the minimum support price (MSP) or mandis, he pointed out that the Union Budget had announced the integration of 1,000 additional mandis to the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM). “When the government is creating and modernising mandis, how will they remove it?” he asked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath