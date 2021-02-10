Coimbatore

AIADMK, BJP part of same team, says H. Raja

The AIADMK and BJP are part of the same team and there are no ‘B’ teams in the State ahead of the Assembly election, senior BJP leader H. Raja asserted here on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he denied the allegations made recently by DMK women’s wing leader M.K. Kanimozhi that the AIADMK was the ‘B’ team of the BJP. The seat-sharing talks between the two parties in the run-up to the Assembly election would be smooth, he said.

The return of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala from prison would not harm the AIADMK in any manner, he said.

Asserting that the three farm laws were not against the minimum support price (MSP) or mandis, he pointed out that the Union Budget had announced the integration of 1,000 additional mandis to the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM). “When the government is creating and modernising mandis, how will they remove it?” he asked.

