AIADMK-BJP alliance will be defeated, Tiruppur MP Subbarayan says

COIMBATORE

30 November 2020 16:19 IST

The CPI national executive committee member told journalists in Coimbatore that people will not vote for the AIADMK-BJP alliance

The AIADMK-BJP alliance will be defeated in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as in the Parliamentary elections, according to CPI leader and Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan.

The CPI national executive committee member told journalists in Coimbatore that the Lok Sabha election results (in which the DMK-led SPA secured a landslide victory) will continue for the Assembly elections too. People will not vote for the AIADMK - BJP alliance even in the few seats that it had won (in the General elections and Assembly by-polls).”

Advertising

Advertising

According to him, the BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra has a political agenda and is not being undertaken with devotion. The aim is to weaken the DMK, he said.

Mr. Subbarayan added that the protest by farmers in Delhi will only intensify as more farmers from the neighbouring States are marching towards New Delhi. The government had passed the farm bills in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote. The protest will continue till the government withdrew the three farm laws, he said.