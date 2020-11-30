AIADMK-BJP alliance will be defeated, Tiruppur MP Subbarayan says

The AIADMK-BJP alliance will be defeated in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as in the Parliamentary elections, according to CPI leader and Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan.
The CPI national executive committee member told journalists in Coimbatore that the Lok Sabha election results (in which the DMK-led SPA secured a landslide victory) will continue for the Assembly elections too. People will not vote for the AIADMK - BJP alliance even in the few seats that it had won (in the General elections and Assembly by-polls).”
According to him, the BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra has a political agenda and is not being undertaken with devotion. The aim is to weaken the DMK, he said.
Mr. Subbarayan added that the protest by farmers in Delhi will only intensify as more farmers from the neighbouring States are marching towards New Delhi. The government had passed the farm bills in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote. The protest will continue till the government withdrew the three farm laws, he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath