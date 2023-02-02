AIADMK-backed candidate wins Chinna Thadagam Panchayat President polls

February 02, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

After over three years since polling, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-backed candidate was declared victorious in the elections to Chinna Thadagam Panchayat President post, on Thursday by the Principal District and Sessions Court here.

Assistant Project Officer of Rural Development Department P. Srinivasan and Periyanaickenpalayam Block Development Officer V. Senthil Kumar held the recounting at the Community Hall in Kurudampalayam panchayat on January 24.

As per a report, S. Soundaravadivu (40) of Chinna Thadagam supported by AIADMK secured two more votes than K. Sudha (48) of Veerapandi Pudur, supported by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Totally, 5,375 votes were registered, of which the AIADMK-backed candidate secured 2,553, while that of DMK 2,551, an independent candidate secured 65, and 206 votes were invalid, the report stated.

The election was held in December 2019. Ms. Sudha was declared the winner in January 2020 by four votes against Ms. Soundaravadivu. Due to an alleged counting error, Ms. Sudha was not given the winning certificate. A day later, election officials reportedly stated that Ms. Soundaravadivu had gotten three votes more than Ms. Sudha. Following this, Ms. Sudha moved the court in February 2020.

