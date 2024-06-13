ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK avoided having tie-up with national parties to protect T.N. rights: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Published - June 13, 2024 10:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

It was to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu that the AIADMK did not have tie-up with any of the national parties for the Lok Sabha polls, party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in Coimbatore on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chief Minister, who met mediapersons at the Coimbatore Airport en route to Chennai, said the rights of the State cannot be safeguarded by aligning with the BJP or the Congress.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s denial of permission to Karnataka for construction of Mekedatu dam, Mr. Palaniswami said he wanted the Central government to specify its stand.

To a query, the AIADMK leader claimed the party’s vote share in the Lok Sabha election has risen by 1%, and sought to know the percentage of votes polled by those who had exited the party. “This is an indicator to the AIADMK retaining its strength,” Mr. Palaniswami contended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BJP’s voting percent had gone down when compared to its show in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. It was not so in the case of AIADMK, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US