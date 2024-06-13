AIADMK avoided having tie-up with national parties to protect T.N. rights: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

It was to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu that the AIADMK did not have tie-up with any of the national parties for the Lok Sabha polls, party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The former Chief Minister, who met mediapersons at the Coimbatore Airport en route to Chennai, said the rights of the State cannot be safeguarded by aligning with the BJP or the Congress.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s denial of permission to Karnataka for construction of Mekedatu dam, Mr. Palaniswami said he wanted the Central government to specify its stand.

To a query, the AIADMK leader claimed the party’s vote share in the Lok Sabha election has risen by 1%, and sought to know the percentage of votes polled by those who had exited the party. “This is an indicator to the AIADMK retaining its strength,” Mr. Palaniswami contended.

The BJP’s voting percent had gone down when compared to its show in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. It was not so in the case of AIADMK, he said.