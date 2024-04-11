AIADMK and PMK committed political sin by voting in favour of CAA, alleges CPI (M)

April 11, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Salem

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan on Thursday alleged that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) committed a political sin by voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramakrishnan campaigned for DMK Salem Parliamentary constituency candidate T.M. Selvaganapathi at Saminathapuram.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said that if the BJP, which took away the rights of the States and destroyed the livelihood of people, comes back to power, the country will become a question mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging that the BJP government has been acting in favour of corporates, Mr. Ramakrishnan said that Prime Minister Modi, who has been touring Tamil Nadu continuously since it is election season, has betrayed the people of the State by not giving the funds. The BJP allegedly divides people based on religion. The BJP government passed the CAA in Lok Sabha with its majority. But only due to support given by AIADMK and PMK, the CAA Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha. Through this, the AIADMK and PMK committed political sin.

Charging that the BJP government is working against the interests of minority community, Mr. Ramakrishnan said that it abrogates the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last 10 years under the BJP regime, the price of essential commodities has gone up. Considering the elections, the BJP reduced the gas price, claiming it was reduced due to International Women’s Day. By keeping central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department, it is allegedly taking action against leaders who are fighting for secularism, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. In this election, INDIA bloc candidates will register a massive win, Mr. Ramakrishnan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.